Under police review: Video shows JSO Officer punching protester

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. – The Jacksonville Sheriff’s Office said it is reviewing video of an officer punching a protester near the courthouse Sunday afternoon. The protester, Chad Hollett said he and a group of others said they were not violent or disruptive during their demonstration.

"They shut us down. We were walking down the sidewalk. They told us if we didn’t go home, they would start arresting people,” he said. Hollet didn’t leave.

He was arrested Sunday afternoon and then released from jail Tuesday morning. Injuries to his eyes were still visible.

“I was slammed to the ground. And repeatedly hit by officers,” Hollett said.

No video exists showing what happened before an officer throws a punch, but you can see the officer hits the Hollett in the face and then in the back when the man was on the ground.

Arrest bookings show Hollett was charged with unlawful assembly and resisting an officer without violence.

In a news conference, Jacksonville Sheriff Mike Williams said five officers were injured in the weekend protests. One of the officer’s necks was slashed, others were hit with bricks and other debris.

“As soon as the first block is thrown fire is lit it is no longer a peaceful protest. You can’t go from breaking the law, back to peaceful protests breaking the law back up. We’re not gonna allow that to happen,” he said.

Sheriff Williams also said JSO will protect citizen rights to protest peacefully, but the department has to maintain order.

When the sheriff was questioned about his office’s clash with protesters and if the sheriff would walk with protesters as had been seen in other parts of the country, Sheriff Williams said he would if he was given the chance and if the timing was right.