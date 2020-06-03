Water main break floods Mandarin street

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. – Water gushing from the ground on Pall Mall Drive near San Jose Boulevard at midday Wednesday has flooded the residential street.

The JEA told News4Jax that an Xfinity contractor ruptured the line. Crews are on scene attempting to make repairs and Jacksonville police have blocked the turn lane next to the closed Krystal restaurant.

Repairs could require shutting off water to neighborhoods in the area for an unknown period of time. News4Jax talking to people in the area to learn more.