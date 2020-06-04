Duval County Public Schools hosts 2-day virtual job fair to hire new teachers

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. – Duval County Public Schools is hosting a two-day virtual job fair this week to hire hundreds of new teachers for the upcoming school year.

The recruiting process is much different this year. Typically, school district recruiters go to college fairs across the country or candidates visit schools directly. But due to the coronavirus, recruiting efforts have shifted online. It’s the first time the school district has recruited teachers virtually through an online job fair.

During the teacher fair, candidates will be able to speak with principals who projected vacancies for the 2020-21 school year. Schools were grouped and divided into four sessions -- two on Thursday and two on Friday.

“Candidates can go in and connect directly with principals. They can also reach out to the HR booth, and we can direct them to vacancies that may be in their subject areas,” said Alex Marx, the staffing supervisor for the DCPS Department of Human Resources.

Marx said the district is expecting to have at least 350 vacancies to fill for the upcoming school year, which she said is typically the average.

According to Marx, the district is looking for teachers at the elementary, middle and high school levels. She said some of the critical shortages are in math and science in the secondary schools, exceptional student education at all grade levels and in schools of innovation and improvement.

“We are looking for innovative teachers who love students and who are ready to help shape our future citizens, our future leaders," Marx said.

Candidates must be eligible to participate in the fair and must register. The district encourages candidates to register for more than one session. Friday’s sessions will begin at 10 a.m. and 2 p.m.

Click here to register.

To be eligible to teach, according to DCPS, candidates must have a bachelor’s degree in an eligible teaching field, state-issued teaching certificate and Florida Department of Education Statement of Eligibility.

The district also encourages candidates to submit an application through its TalentEd system, and staff will review the eligibility of all applicants who apply.

Click here to apply.