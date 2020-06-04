Flagler County sheriff: SWAT team raids drug house, arrests 4

PALM COAST, Fla. – Numerous complaints from the community led to the discovery of drugs and four arrests at a home in Palm Coast, the Flagler County Sheriff’s Office announced Thursday.

The Sheriff’s Office said its Special Investigations Unit and SWAT team, along with Sheriff Rick Staly, recently executed a search warrant at a house on Raemoor Drive that’s known for drug activity.

During the raid in the early-morning hours, according to the Sheriff’s Office, detectives located fentanyl, cannabis, methamphetamine, prescription medication, needles and drug paraphernalia.

Investigators said six people were inside the home at the time, four of whom were immediately arrested. The Sheriff’s Office said the investigation is continuing on the two others who weren’t arrested, including the homeowner.

The Sheriff’s Office chronicled the drug bust in a video posted on social media. In the video, while Staly talks about how the residence has been “a problem house for years,” suspects can be seen handcuffed in the background.

Staly said he put the house on his High Intensity Target list, as deputies have responded to the residence 69 times in the last two years for calls regarding disturbances, overdoses and drug deals. The Sheriff’s Office said it also served a prior drug search warrant at the house nearly a year ago.

“Even after the search warrant we executed one year ago, they are still doing the same behavior and obviously haven’t learned their lesson,” Staly said. “Poison peddling in Flagler County is not acceptable. If you’re dealing drugs here, get out or you could be next the next person on the Sheriff’s High Intensity Target list.”

Below are the people who deputies said they recently arrested at the home:

Margaret Lynn Tillman, 38, is charged with possession of methamphetamine with intent to sell, possession of cannabis and possession of drug paraphernalia.

Samantha Marie Tillman, 35, is charged with possession of methamphetamine, possession of new or legend drug and possession of drug paraphernalia.

Glenn James Moratto, 34, is charged with violation of probation. The Sheriff’s Office said it was also discovered that Moratto had two active arrest warrants charging him with violation of probation from previous cases.

Christopher Ryan Avellar, 36, is charged with possession of drug paraphernalia.