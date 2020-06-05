2 months later, no arrests in shooting death of Ribault High student

More than two months after a Ribault High School honor student was shot and killed, her family is asking for anyone who knows anything about her death to come forward.

Inandi Wyche was killed March 19 in the Sherwood Forest Neighborhood near Norfolk and Portsmouth Street on the Northside. No arrests have been made in the case.

“We cant bring her back. If tears could bring her back -- we’ve cried a million tears,” said Sandra Odol, Wyche’s aunt. “We just want justice.”

Odol said the 17-year-old was in the wrong place at the wrong time when she and a friend were gunned down while sitting in her car.

“She didn’t deserve to die like this,” Odol said. “No one deserves to have their life, just, taken for a senseless act of violence.”

According to the Jacksonville Sheriff’s Office, Wyche was dropping off a young man in the neighborhood after they’d gone on a date. Police say a grey car pulled up in front of Wyche’s car, then two men got out - shooting Wyche and her friend.

Wyche died. Her friend, survived. A memorial lies where she was killed.

Wyche was an honor student, cheerleader, dancer and volleyball player who dreamed of becoming a pharmacist. Her family and friends are keeping her memory alive with #justicefornandi t-shirts and a billboard.

MAD DADS will walk the neighborhood in her honor in one week.

Odol believe someone knows what happened. SHe’s asking anyone with information to contact Crime Stoppers at 1-866-845-TIPS.