WJCT shifting 89.9 FM to an all news/talk format

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. – WJCT, the community-owned public broadcast organization, is shifting its radio station 89.9 FM to an all news/talk format.

The radio station will soon be known as WJCT News 89.9 as part of a shift that will add midday local newscasts to the station’s programming along with 13 new national programs to its weekly schedule.

The changes are set to begin on July 13. They come as the station, a news partner of News4Jax, aims to keep up with a growing audience across its radio, digital and app platforms.

“The growing need for sources of news and information that are deeply thoughtful, unfailing in the pursuit of truth and universally available has never been clearer than it is now,” said David McGowan, President & CEO of WJCT. “The Jacksonville area in Northeast Florida, a region with an ever-more diverse citizenry, requires a healthy range of news sources to inform critical decisions about our shared future.”

To view the updated schedule, go to WJCT’s website.