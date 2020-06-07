Curfew issued for City of Woodbine starting at 9 p.m.

WOODBINE, Ga. – The Camden County Sheriff’s Office announced on Facebook a curfew for the City of Woodbine, Georgia, effective at 9 p.m. Sunday.

The curfew is scheduled to lift at 5 a.m. Monday.

News4Jax reached out to the sheriff’s office inquiring about what prompted the decision to implement the curfew. The office could not provide any further information, but we did leave a message for the Public Information Officer.

Many cities across the country, including Jacksonville, have issued temporary curfews in response to national protests prompted by the death of George Floyd in Minneapolis.