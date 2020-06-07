Father, son rescued in apparent near drowning on Jacksonville Beach

JACKSONVILLE BEACH, Fla. – Just after 7 p.m. lifeguards with Ocean Rescue got a 911 call about two distressed swimmers on Jacksonville Beach near 8th Avenue North.

Within one minute crews responded and pulled a man and his son from the water approximately 25 yards from shore, according to Lieutenant Max Ervanian with the Jacksonville Beach Lifeguard Station.

The father was in non-critical condition, but the son was more critical. Witnesses said they saw the son being resuscitated. Jacksonville Fire and Rescue transported them both to the hospital.

Ervanian said water conditions were moderate, and yellow flags indicated small flat waves. However, a sandbar and slew were in the area, and no lifeguard was on duty at the time since it was after-hours for Ocean Rescue.

Lifeguards want to remind people if they are not good swimmers to stay out of the water. No matter how calm water may look or be still, there is always the chance for danger, especially if sand drops off quickly.