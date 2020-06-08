JFRD: Man critical after car involved in shooting crashes in front of Arlington business

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. – A man is in critical condition after being shot Monday afternoon while in a car on Atlantic Boulevard in the Arlington area, the Jacksonville Fire and Rescue Department said.

The car ended up crashing in front of a business.

A Dodge Challenger appeared to have clipped a canopy and a parked car in front of the Rent-A-Wheel on Atlantic Boulevard, west of Southside Boulevard. Police cars had the road blocked off in front of the business, which was surrounded by crime scene tape.

Sky 4 captured aerial images after a shooting and crash on Atlantic Boulevard.

A witness told News4Jax he heard gunfire and saw the man collapse on the ground after getting out of the car. The witness helped the shooting victim before paramedics arrived. The witness said he believes the gunfire came from another car.

Employees at a store across the street said they heard shots and ducked for cover.

“I didn’t have time to duck or think or anything,” said Aiki Kouri, the owner of that store.