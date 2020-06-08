Fourth of July fireworks in St. Augustine postponed

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. – There will be no July 4 fireworks in St. Augustine this year.

The city commission voted on Monday to keep its prior decision intact, opting to postpone the annual fireworks display in St. Augustine. The commission stood by their May 11 discussions to hold off on the fireworks due to safety concerns in the wake of the COVID-19 pandemic.

No date to hold the fireworks was announced.

The commission initially said on May 11 that it would cancel the Fourth of July special, but opted the following day to revisit the subject at a later time as more information from surrounding areas developed.

Locally, Jacksonville Beach announced on June 1 that it would postpone its July 4 fireworks until New Year’s Eve.

Jacksonville mayor Lenny Curry announced last week that the city’s annual Fourth of July festivities would go on as planned, saying that “this year we’re looking to make it bigger, better and safer.”