From Unicorn to Cash: How this pup got his happily ever after

NASSAU COUNTY, Fla. – Who could forget the fun-loving dog who was a victim of animal cruelty in Nassau County when a crossbow was shot through his head.

That courageous pup was given the nickname Unicorn, and on Monday, he went home with his forever family.

Tim Maguire, the director of Nassau County Animal Services, said they received roughly five applications of families wanting to adopt Unicorn.

One of those families included the Morrisons, a family of four from St. Marys, Georgia.

Maguire said the Morrisons asked to come visit Unicorn and it was a perfect fit.

“They look like they belong together," said Maguire.

⚠️ Happy Story Alert ⚠️



The dog we all know as #Unicorn has found his #FURever home!



Unicorn, who’s new name is #Cash, is going home with a wonderful family of 4 ready to run & play! 💕



You can catch his adoption story on @wjxt4 tonight! pic.twitter.com/K7fg44WwcA — Danielle Uliano (@DanielleUliano) June 8, 2020

The Morrisons said as soon as they hear Unicorn’s story, they knew they needed to fill out an application.

“We saw Unicron and my youngest was, like, ‘Mom, that’s our dog. We need to adopt him,’" said Chantel Morrison.

When asking the children if they were excited to bring Unicorn home, they were both looking forward to playing ball with him and taking him out of the family boat.

“I’m just happy that the boys will have a play friend. Every little boy needs a dog, right?" said Gary Morrison.

And on top of going home with a loving family for a fresh new start, Unicorn was given a new name: Cash.