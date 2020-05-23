Nassau County dog found with arrow in head on the way to recovery

A remarkable story out of Nassau County where a dog was found Wednesday shot through the head with an arrow and survived.

The dog, who earned the nickname “Unicorn,” was found in Yulee by a good samaritan who called Nassau County Animal Services.

The lab mix was then rushed to Blue Pearl Animal Hospital where a vet removed the arrow.

But Unicorn is not out of the woods just yet. He still needs medication, additional x-rays and he’s heartworm positive.

Once he’s cleared by the vet, Nassau Animal services will take applications to foster him.

No one knows who shot Unicorn with the arrow, or whether it was an accident or intentional.

(Some readers may find the photo below disturbing, but just know the dog is doing much better now.)