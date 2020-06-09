Jacksonville man found dead in woods of Baker County

MACCLENNY, Fla. – The Baker County Sheriff’s Office is asking for help after identifying a man found dead in a wooded area near Glen St. Mary last week as a 35-year-old from Jacksonville.

David Lee Hunt’s body was found the evening of June 3 off Webb Haven Road. Deputies didn’t say who he died, but suspect foul play in his death.

Anyone with information about the victim or why he was in that area is asked to contact Detective Sgt. David Mancini at 904-259-9218. If you have information and would like to remain anonymous, please call Northeast Florida Crime Stoppers at 888-277-8477.