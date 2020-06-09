Police seek man accused of slashing officer’s neck during confrontation with protesters

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. – Police are looking for a man who slashed an officer’s neck during a confrontation with protesters late last month in downtown Jacksonville, the Sheriff’s Office said Tuesday.

On May 30, officers were in the area of Bay Street following peaceful protests in the afternoon, which later took a violent turn.

During that time, according to the Jacksonville Sheriff’s Office, an officer was attempting to control the large crowd when a man approached the officer from behind and repeatedly struck him in the head and neck areas.

As the man hit the officer, an unknown object in his hand cut the officer on the right side of his neck, the Sheriff’s Office said. The officer was taken to an area hospital.

As the Sheriff’s Office continues to investigate the incident, the agency on Tuesday released photos of the man and video and asked for the public’s help in identifying him.

Video of incident involving suspect in Agg Batt of LEO... https://t.co/ggjmsXWeHq pic.twitter.com/KXrilRP4B8 — Jax Sheriff's Office (@JSOPIO) June 9, 2020

He was described by police as being a white man who was wearing a blue face mask, a dark shirt with orange or red print, blue jeans and dark shoes.

Anyone who has any information about the man’s identity is asked to call the Sheriff’s Office at 904-630-0500 or email JSOCrimeTips@jaxsheriff.org. To remain anonymous and receive a possible reward of up to $3,000, contact Crime Stoppers at 1-866-845-TIPS (8477).