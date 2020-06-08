18 Jacksonville businesses damaged during protests may get help from city

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. – Jacksonville is looking to help businesses that were damaged during the violent protests in Jacksonville over a week ago.

According to City Council members, 18 downtown businesses, primarily along Bay Street, had windows smashed out during the protest on May 30.

The damage was not extensive, but enough to have some owners ask the city for help.

City Council is now looking to approve a program that would use $25,000 from the city reserve to help pay for the broken windows.

It would be on a first-come, first-serve basis.

The businesses would be given a grant up to $1,500 after supplying a police report and receipts for damage.

The legislation would need full City Council approval.