TSA intercepts gun at Jacksonville International Airport

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. – A gun was intercepted by security at Jacksonville International Airport over the weekend.

The gun found Saturday was one of six firearms confiscated in six days at airports throughout Florida, according to the Transportation Security Administration. All of them had ammunition and most were loaded.

That’s why the agency is reminding travelers to pay attention to what’s inside their luggage and pockets, so they can move safely through security checkpoints without stopping for extra searches.

“If a gun is brought to the TSA screening checkpoint, the passenger will be interviewed by police and may be going to jail instead of to their desired destination,” a TSA spokesperson said.

TSA officers have intercepted 141 guns throughout Florida this year, including 12 in Jacksonville.