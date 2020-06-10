Police search for suspect in overnight shooting in Mixton Town

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. – Jacksonville Sheriff’s Office said they’re looking for the person responsible for shooting another, several times. The shooting happened just after midnight at the intersection of Stockton and Lewis streets in the Mixon Town neighborhood, according to a spokesperson for JSO.

Police said when they arrived, they found a person suffering with multiple gunshot wounds. They were rushed to the hospital and were said to have life-threatening injuries at that time.

Investigators said they don’t have any suspect information and didn’t release the name, age, gender, or identity of the person injured.

If you know anything about this shooting, call JSO at 904-630-0500 or call Crime Stoppers at 1-866-845-TIPS.