Protesters flood Bridge of Lions in St. Augustine

ST. AUGUSTINE, Fla. – Dozens of peaceful protesters took to the Bridge of Lions in St. Augustine on Wednesday to call for social justice and an end to police brutality.

“No Trump, no KKK, no fascist U.S.A.,” the protesters chanted while standing on the bridge’s walkway barrier.

Hundreds have marched onto the Bridge of Lions in #StAugustine in support of the #BlackLivesMatter movement. @staugrecord pic.twitter.com/pXJuG1avx6 — Will Brown (@wwbrown19) June 10, 2020

Some held signs demanding body cameras be worn by St. Johns County Sheriff’s Office deputies and officers with the St. Augustine Police Department. Others held signs that read “Black Lives Matter.”

The St. Augustine Record reported hundreds of peaceful protesters marched onto the bridge before moving to historic St. George Street.

The #StAugustine Black Lives Matter protest is marching up St. George Street.



The crowd is growing. But remains peaceful. @staugrecord pic.twitter.com/jHcVHpTveW — Will Brown (@wwbrown19) June 10, 2020

The demonstration is the third major march held in St. Augustine following the death of George Floyd, a black man whose death at the hands of Minneapolis police sparked national outrage and widespread protests.