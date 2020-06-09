Confederate statue removed from Jacksonville Park by city crews overnight

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. – The city of Jacksonville’s inventory for confederate memorials lists 3 monuments, 8 markers on city property related to Civil War. Today, there’s one less. Crews were seen overnight removed a confederate monument in Hemming Park in Jacksonville.

Two weeks after the killing of George Floyd in Minneapolis again propelled the treatment of African-Americans to the top of the national conversation, Mayor Lenny Curry is expected to announce a long-awaited change affecting the Confederal memorial in Heming Park and others on city property.

In the fall of 2017, there were marches and growing public calls for removal of Jacksonville’s Confederate monuments and markers in the wake of a “Unite the Right” rally in defending a statue of Gen. Robert E. Lee in Charlottesville, Virginia, that turned violent.

Anna Lopez Brosche, president of Jacksonville City Hall at the time, called for an inventory of all monuments on city-owned property, with the intention of asking for them to be removed. The Parks and Recreation Department found there are three Civil War-related monuments and eight historic markers on city property.

VIEW: Civil War-related monuments and markers on city property

“I received inventory back from the Department of Parks and Recreation of these monuments and markers and I’ve asked questions of general counsel in terms of understanding what laws and processes and what are the options with respect to monuments,” Brosche said at the time.

Critics have questioned how the memorials would be removed and put in places such as museums or universities. News4Jax was told it may be impossible to do without ruining the foundations.

Brosche said she also looked at other options, like perhaps putting up new monuments that fill in the gaps of Jacksonville’s history, and she’s received a lot of pushback -- even threats.

"Some of them crossed the line a little bit, in terms of wishing me bodily harm, things like that," Brosche said. "But on the whole, most people are appropriately expressing their passion about this."

Some 500 letters and emails later, she saw a lot of passion on all sides.

Broche asked the city’s general counsel to determine what the laws are regarding the removal of monuments or perhaps put in others that tell the whole history of Jacksonville.

Broche left office less than a year later and the issue of what to do with the statues and memorials was never resolved.