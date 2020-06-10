Support fund set up for firefighters injured in cargo ship fire, explosion

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. – A support fund has been set up to help nine Jacksonville firefighters who were injured last week trying to contain a blaze aboard a cargo ship at Blount Island.

The Jacksonville Fire and Rescue Department said it was overwhelmed with requests to help the injured firefighters, so the fundraising account was set up on the Jacksonville Association of Firefighter’s website.

“Thank you to all of the JFRD firefighters who continue to battle this ship fire and continued good thoughts to those who are recovering from their injuries,” the city said Tuesday in a Facebook post.

Eight members of JFRD were among dozens trying to find the fire inside the Norwegian ship loaded with used vehicles on Thursday afternoon when there was an explosion. The firefighters escaped the ship with their lives, but with burns to their heads and hands.

JFRD Chief Keith Powers said it’s a miracle the eight men caught in that explosion survived.

As of Monday, two firefighters were still in the hospital, undergoing skin grafting surgeries in the burn unit at UF Health Shands Hospital in Gainesville.

A ninth firefighter was hospitalized for heat exhaustion.

Click here if you would like to make a donation.