JFRD chief on cargo ship explosion: 'We came very close to losing some firefighters’

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. – Five days after nine Jacksonville firefighters were injured battling a huge blaze inside a car-carrier ship docked at Blount Island Marine Terminal, all but two are out of the hospital.

Eight members of Jacksonville Fire and Rescue were among dozens trying to find the fire inside the Norwegian ship loaded with used vehicles on Thursday afternoon when there was an explosion. The firefighters escaped the ship with their lives, but with burns to their heads and hands.

JFRD Chief Kieth Powers was there as the explosion happened.

“To see them start to come off that ship and seeing those burns and one of them with a nasty orthopedic injury to his arm -- it crushed me," Powers said Monday.

Powers says its a miracle the eight men caught in that explosion survived.

“We came very close to losing some firefighters the other night," Powers said. “There had to be something to save some of those people from losing their lives, and God is the reason that is.”

JFRD continues to pour water on the outside of the ship, trying to cool the hull from the 1,000-degree heat measured inside so the steel doesn’t buckle.

Randy Wyse, president of the Jacksonville Association of Firefighters, said being inside that ship would’ve been similar to being in an oven, but their gear helped protect most of their bodies.

“I think one thing to look at is our gear. All the burns are very similar as it relates to our gear and I think our gear did a phenomenal job in an atmosphere that can cause burns," Wyse said.

Wyse is concerned that all of the firefighters involved may also have mental scars of trauma from this life-changing moment.

A ninth firefighter was hospitalized for heat exhaustion.

Full Screen 1 / 27 Sky 4 over burning cargo ship

According to the U.S. Coast Guard, there are still hotspots on the ship but the fire is under control. The Coast Guard, National Transportation Safety Board and state of Florida are investigating the cause of the fire.

Powers wants his team to learn from this moment, too. He as created a five-person committee of JFRD chiefs to review what happened and make recommendations on lessons learned.

Powers said the fireman are recovering and many of them are already talking about coming back to work. One will actually return to the job for a shift Saturday.