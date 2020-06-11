UNF President: Anti-racism education will be mandatory for incoming freshmen

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. – During a virtual candlelight vigil Wednesday honoring victims of racial injustice, David Szymanski, the president of the University of North Florida, announced that the school would be making strides to address racism.

“Today, we’re going to make a commitment to abolishing racism as best as we can and taking the first steps,” Szymanski said. “We’re going to make anti-racism, education, mandatory for all incoming freshmen, for all transfer students.”

The UNF president said it will become an “integral part of the first day experience.” He said all new faculty and staff will undergo the course.

Additionally, Szymanski said the university will create a new position -- the chief diversity officer, who will report directly to the president.

“UNF is not tolerant of racism. It doesn’t support it in any form of fashion. We denounce racism,” Szymanski said. “We want to make sure everybody knows that black lives matter, and we’re going to try to make that difference.”

The president said that change begins with creating a dialogue and then taking steps to move forward.

“The action steps that we were talking about today are the first two steps that we’re taking, but there’s many more steps that we’ll take as we learn more," Szymanski said.

His comments came during a virtual vigil that allowed students and faculty a chance to express their feelings freely.