Trump supporters plan Jacksonville boat rally for president’s birthday

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. – For the second time in a month, Jacksonville’s waterways will be teeming with boats filled with President Trump’s supporters — this time to celebrate the president’s birthday.

The rally, dubbed “Trump’s Birthday Boat Rally,” is scheduled to kick off on Sunday morning, according to a Facebook event flyer. Boaters plan to disembark from Metropolitan Park at 11 a.m. and cruise down the St. Johns River to Fleming Island.

“Rig up those patriotic flags, fuel up the boat, and head out to meet a couple thousand of your fellow Trump supporters for a day on the beautiful St. Johns River,” organizers stated in the flyer.

The boat parade, which coincides with Flag Day, is one of several planned throughout Florida, including Miami, Pensacola and Tampa. It comes nearly a month after hundreds of boaters converged on the Intracoastal Waterway for a May 16 rally, which got a shoutout from the president on Twitter.

Thank you very much to our beautiful “boaters.” I will never let you down! #MAGA pic.twitter.com/BiqIqzgOcL — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) May 17, 2020

It’s unclear how many people will turn out on Sunday morning. So far, about 1,800 people have RSVP’d to the Facebook event saying they plan to attend and about 6,500 others have expressed interest in going.

“Looking forward to attending such a great event and seeing some great friends,” one user said.

“Please be mindful of the other boaters out on the water also trying to enjoy their weekend,” another added.

The rally comes days after Republican National Committee Chairwoman Ronna McDaniel announced that Jacksonville will host part of the Republican National Convention. The convention will be held in late August at the VyStar Veterans Memorial Arena downtown.

Though Sunday’s forecast calls for thunderstorms, that isn’t dampening attendees’ spirits. One commenter said that “Florida weather forecasts are 100% Fake News,” while another said the rally "is rain or shine!”