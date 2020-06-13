Calls for community to speak up after deadly shooting of teen girl

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. – It’s been more than two months with no answers and no arrests announced in the shooting death of 17-year-old Inandi Wyche, who Jacksonville police said was shot in the Sherwood Forest Neighborhood on the Northside.

A prayer was given by the organization MAD DADS, which held a walk in the neighborhood on Saturday: “As we go on knocking doors, Lord Jesus, we ask that you move upon the hearts of those doors that we knock on that they will step up, wake up, speak up and tell what they know."

Dozens of Wyche’s loved ones and community members then broke up into groups to canvass the neighborhood, looking for the community to break its silence.

“That’s all we need. One mouth to start talking on what happened because somebody knows,” said Helen Wilson, Wyche’s grandmother.

Wilson said someone knows something after her granddaughter was killed March 19 near Portsmouth Avenue and Norfolk Boulevard. According to the Jacksonville Sheriff’s Office, a grey car pulled up in front of Wyche’s vehicle, then two men got out of the vehicle and opened fire.

Wyche was shot and died of her injuries.

“She was a light of our family, and she still lives in our heart. She’s still the light of our family,” said Sandra Odol, Wyche’s Aunt.

Odol said her niece was in the wrong place at the wrong time.

Wyche was a cheerleader, dancer, and a Ribault student who wanted to attend FAMU to become a pharmacist.

“Our beautiful Inandi was taken away from us in a senseless crime, and we want justice,” Odol said.

Jacksonville officers, as well as City Councilman Al Ferraro, attended the walk.

“There’s too many mothers we’re meeting out here," Ferraro said. “We’ve got to get people to talk.”

Anyone with information should contact the Sheriff’s Office at (904) 630-0500 or First Coast Crime Stoppers at 1-866-845-TIPS. If your tip leads to an arrest, you could receive a reward up to $3,000.