JFRD: Mobile home catches on fire in the Ortega neighborhood

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. – The Jacksonville Fire and Rescue says that a mobile home caught on fire near the 5200 block of Collins Road in the Ortega neighborhood.

Crews rushed to the scene at around 6 a.m., and immediately started fighting flames coming out of the home.

JFRD says the fire is now under control. No injuries have been reported so far.

An investigation continues into what may have caused the fire.

The Red Cross is currently helping one individual who was displaced by the incident.