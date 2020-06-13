Hundreds of demonstrators gather outside Duval County Courthouse

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. – For the third weekend in a row, hundreds of people crowded Downtown Jacksonville outside the Duval County Courthouse on Saturday afternoon.

The Jacksonville Community Action Committee, Northside Coalition and local racial justice groups hosted the rally and march. The continuing call to action was for more police transparency and accountability.

Speakers called for the release of Jacksonville Sheriff’s Office body camera footage and for a Florida Department of Law Enforcement investigation into officer-involved shootings.

Despite outcry, the Jacksonville Sheriff’s Office has still never released body-camera footage from an officer-involved shooting.

Reginald Boston, Yvonno Kemp’s son, was shot to death in January by a Jacksonville officer.

“We don’t know what happened to Reginald. We don’t know how many times Reginald got shot. They won’t release no autopsies, no police reports," Kemp said.

Boston was killed, another person was shot and a third person was arrested after an undercover investigation of an armed robbery of a cellphone.

At Saturday’s rally, Kemp said she stands with other mothers who have lost their sons in officer-involved shootings.

“It’s time for them to be held accountable,” Kemp said.

“Release the footage” was a rallying cry Saturday as demonstrators recited the names of other black men killed in police-involved shootings.

Like previous weekends JSO had downtown streets around the courthouse and City Hall blocked off. It appeared to be a peaceful protest.