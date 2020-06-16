Jacksonville police investigating shooting on Kernan Boulevard

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. – Officers with the Jacksonville Sheriff’s Office were sent to investigate a shooting reported Monday evening on Kernan Boulevard that left a man wounded.

According to police, two vehicles were traveling south on Kernan and someone in a car fired multiple shots into an SUV. A News4Jax viewer sent photos from the scene, showing the SUV’s shattered windows.

A viewer also shared video from a doorbell camera that was nearby the scene. More than a dozen gunshots can be heard.

The man who was shot was said to be in stable condition. Police said they were looking for two men who were in a blue Chrysler 300.

Across town, police were also investigating an unrelated crime scene on Jacksonville’s Eastside.