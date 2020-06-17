Long lines return to Lot J; COVID-19 cases jump again in Jacksonville

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. – As Duval County saw another record increase in COVID-19 cases on Wednesday, the lines at the Lot J coronavirus testing site were longer than they have been in weeks.

More people were also seen getting tested for COVID-19 at the Legends Center on the Northside.

As case totals continue to rise in record numbers -- 162 cases in the last two days -- there is a new concern in Jacksonville about more people potentially being exposed to the virus after the city reopened.

Some citizens are taking precautions with masks and social distancing but not everyone is, particularly in large public places like grocery stores and restaurants.

Jacksonville now has 2,194 confirmed cases of coronavirus.

Mayor Lenny Curry said the recent spikes were to be expected as testing has increased.

Dr. Marko Predic, who works in infectious disease prevention at UF Health Jacksonville, said the increased volume of testing could be contributing to the numbers going up.

Curry cited a figure of 2.8% for positive cases in Duval County on Tuesday. On Wednesday, according to the state dashboard, it’s up slightly to 2.9%.

But that’s looking at ALL of the positive cases, out of ALL of the tests done in Duval County since the start of the pandemic -- it’s not the current rate of people testing positive.

On Wednesday, the percentage of people tested who tested positive for the first time in Duval County was 6.6% -- and we have seen that number climb in recent weeks.

But hospital officials said it’s expected because those testing positive might not be showing symptoms.

“Now with increased testing, we are able to test a lot more people. What’s going to happen is you’re going to catch a lot of people who are those asymptomatic carriers who aren’t as sick that didn’t come into the hospital,” Predic said. “But the percentage of positives is what you’re looking at where you may have had 1,000 tests which the percent positive is still very low, which is a good sign -- meaning it really isn’t spiking as much.”

If you want to get tested, but are looking to avoid long lines, we have listed a number of available testing sites below.