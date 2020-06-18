Authorities: Wanted man from Maryland found outside St. Johns County gas station

ST. JOHNS COUNTY, Fla. – A man wanted on charges in Maryland was arrested in Crescent Beach after he was found outside a gas station, according to the St. Johns County Sheriff’s Office.

Deputies said Ruben Fuentes, of Silver Springs, Maryland, was wanted on burglary charges and is currently awaiting trial on charges of attempted murder.

News4Jax obtained a call made to 911, in which someone reports a man who was on the ground in front of the gas station door.

Dispatch: “You say he’s passed out?”

Caller: “I don’t know. He’s not responding when I hollered at him. I don’t know what’s wrong with him.”

News4Jax crime and safety expert Ken Jefferson says Maryland authorities likely had no idea the man had traveled 770 miles to Northeast Florida.

“He may have been ordered to stay in the state, but without a monitoring device or someone keeping up with him, he can go anywhere he wants to go,” Jefferson said.

Eventually, Fuentes will be extradited back to Rockville, Maryland.