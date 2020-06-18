CEO: Baker County hospital left out of federal aid for being too close to Jacksonville

MACCLENNY, Fla. – Every day, Baker County patients turn to Ed Fraser Memorial Hospital for medical help.

The hospital’s CEO, Edward Anderson says despite being the community hospital in a small county, the hospital was denied federal money meant to help rural hospitals.

"Apparently we got knocked out because we are just a little bit too close to Jacksonville," Anderson. "We're still, everyone I've talked to in Tallahassee says we're still classified as rural."

The hospital itself is about 30 miles from downtown Jacksonville. Anderson told News4Jax there are challenges with rural healthcare, and his hospital could’ve used that extra money.

While Ed Fraser has a smaller volume of overall patients, like urban hospitals, Fraser still has to pay big costs. Anderson says more challenges arose with COVID-19. He said in March, the hospital closed down its services, except for its critical emergency room and long term care.

Anderson says while no employees were furloughed or laid off, there were pay cuts which impacted people. He hopes by touring Ed Fraser, Congressman Lawson will see and address any concerns.

"I just want to make sure he knows we got left out of the last one," Anderson said.

Even without the money, Anderson says the mission in caring people hasn't let up.

"We're local people helping local people," Anderson. "That's what it's all about. We're going to do everything we can to deliver."

Congressman Lawson is touring Ed Fraser Memorial Hospital at 11:00 Thursday morning.