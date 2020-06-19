71ºF

Firefighters retreat from burning building in Mixon Town

An orange glow and heavy smoke was seen from I-10 near I-95.
JACKSONVILLE, Fla. – Jacksonville Fire Rescue Crews are working to extinguish the flames consuming a burning building in Mixon Town near Riverside.

Shortly after arriving at the commercial structure on the 500 block of Nixon Street, firefighters were ordered out of the building for safety.

The structure appears to be a warehouse of some kind, though fire officials haven’t confirmed this.

Visibility on I-10 close to downtown has been affected. Drivers are warned to slow down and keep their attention on the road, not on the fire scene.

