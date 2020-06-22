News4Jax poll finds residents split over mandatory mask use

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. – Do you think it should be mandatory for Jacksonville residents to wear face masks in public? Apparently, Jacksonville is split on the idea.

A poll published on the News4Jax Facebook page asked its followers their opinions on mandatory masks in Jacksonville. After more than 9,000 votes, it was apparent that Jacksonville had mixed feelings on the idea.

The poll, published on Friday, found that 51% of voters said it should be mandatory for masks to be worn in public. On the opposing side, 49% said they do not believe masks should be mandatory to wear in public.

Some major Florida cities have already decided to take action. A mandatory non-negotiable order is now in place for residents in Miami, Fort Lauderdale, Tampa, St. Petersburg and Orange County. Every person in a public place must be wearing a face mask.

On Monday morning, the Florida Department of Health coronavirus dashboard reached 100,217 confirmed cases in the state after 2,926 cases were added in the last 24 hours. It marks the fifth-highest one-day total since the state began tracking new cases.

