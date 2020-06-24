Lake City police arrest man accused of robbing bank, attempting to carjack employee

LAKE CITY, Fla. – A man was arrested Wednesday after robbing a bank and then trying to carjack an employee, the Lake City Police Department said.

Just before 8:30 a.m., police responded to an armed robbery at Ameris Bank on Southwest Bentley Place.

Police said a man, who was later identified as Demarcus Daniels, was waiting in the bushes as employees opened the bank. Police said he then jumped out, held employees at gunpoint, forced them into the bank and demanded money. After receiving cash, according to police, Daniels grabbed an employee and forced her to leave the bank with him.

When the two got outside, police said, Daniels tried to carjack the employee, but she did not have her keys, so he took off.

As officers established a perimeter around the area, another witness called officers and told them that the suspect was hiding behind the dumpster at a nearby business, the Police Department said.

When officers arrived at the dumpster, which was surrounded by a wooden privacy fence, Daniels, who was armed, remained barricaded within the area and did not immediately surrender, the Police Department said. An officer eventually deployed a Taser and Daniels was taken into custody, police said.

According to the Police Department, a loaded firearm and a duffle bag containing cash were found next to the suspect behind the dumpster. All of the stolen money was accounted for and returned to the bank, police said.

Daniels was transported to the Columbia County jail after being evaluated by emergency responders.

There were no injuries to Daniels or any bank employees, police said.

Daniels, 24, was booked on charges of armed robbery, kidnapping, attempted carjacking, possession of a firearm by a convicted felon, giving a false name to law enforcement and resisting arrest.

Additionally, while inside the jail, Daniels briefly escaped from the control of the officers and tried to force open a gate, but was unable to and was restained, police said.

He is also being charged with attempted escape.

At last check, Daniels was being held without bond while awaiting transfer to a federal detention facility.