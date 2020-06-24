Man arrested, accused of vandalizing Andew Jackson statue

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. – A Jacksonville native who lists a California address was arrested Monday on charges of criminal mischief and misdemeanor possession of marijuana. According to the arrest report, a witness saw 35-year-old Danilo Quilaton spray pant “slave owner” on the Andrew Jackson statue on Independent Drive, near what was the Jacksonville Landing.

The report says that witness alerted JSO, which detained Quilaton who had some marijuana in his backpack along with a book on anarchy.

Quilaton was arrested on the charges and released on his own recognizance.

The damage was estimated at $200.

The Jackson statue was vandalized a second time a day later, with someone painting “Remember May 28, 1830” -- the day, as president, Jackson signed the Indian Removal Act. During what came to be known as the Trail of Tears, more than 4,000 Native American men, women and children died from exposure, disease and starvation while being marched from the southeastern United States to Oklahoma.

No arrests have been made in the second vandalism incident.

The same statue was also vandalized in 2015.