Sailor accused of flashing gun at motorist on I-10

MACCLENNY, Fla. – A Navy man was arrested Monday night in Baker County, accused of pulling beside a motorist on the interstate and pointing a gun at her, according to an arrest report.

The woman told the Sheriff’s Office that a car was tailgating her as she and her boyfriend were headed eastbound on I-10 about 8:15 p.m. Monday. She said she couldn’t change lanes so she slowed down. The driver behind swerved, pulled beside her, rolled down his window, raised a black handgun and pointed at her as he passed.

The victim said she called 911 and followed the vehicle until deputies could respond and make a traffic stop. The report said the driver, Kyle Byrne, 24, admitted tailgating the other driver but denied pulling a handgun or pointing one at her.

A search of his vehicle turned up a black, 9mm Sig Sauer handgun, deputies said.

Byrne was arrested on a charge of aggravated assault with a deadly weapon. Byrne listed his address as Flowery Branch, Georgia. News4Jax learned he is a petty officer second class assigned to the Fleet Readiness Center Southeast based at NAS Jacksonville.