3 TSA officers at JAX test positive for COVID-19

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. – Three Transportation Safety Authority officers at Jacksonville International Airport are among 763 across the country who have tested positive for COVID-19, the agency announced Thursday.

According to TSA, the three employees at JAX tested positive during staff screening and their last day actively working at the checkpoints was June 16.

TSA reported 90 confirmed cases in TSA screening officers at 10 airports across Florida. We’re told they have established a protocol of investigating close contacts of anybody who tests positive.

“I was a little shocked. I didn’t see that notice so I wish it was more publicized,” said Ashli McCoy, who was traveling from Jacksonville.

This news comes as the weekly number of air travelers steadily rises as the country’s economy reopens.

The Jacksonville Aviation Authority said traffic in May fell 88% compared to last year, but the week of June 7-13, 17,772 passengers went through JAX.

The TSA told News4Jax it had been taking steps to prevent any further spread, including social distancing from passengers, giving verbal advisements and making sure passengers are social distancing. For the past several months, TSA officers have been wearing masks and gloves.

The agency said it’s not likely a passenger would contract the virus from officers based on CDC guidelines. I

Agents are putting encourage passengers to remove items like belts, large costume jewelry and take everything out of pockets before getting in line to minimize pat-downs. TSA recommends passengers put those items in carry-on bags.

“It doesn’t worry me because I’m doing my part practicing social distancing and everybody that I am around is doing their part,” said Zavier Legrand, who was seeing someone off at JAX.