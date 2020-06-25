Did you wait for hours to get tested for COVID-19? You’re not alone

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. – COVID-19 testing has become a major headache as many people have experienced long lines at testing sites throughout Jacksonville.

News4Jax spoke with several people who have been to the drive-through testing site at Lot J outside TIAA Bank Field within the last week and waited up to four hours.

But Blanca Campos said she had to wait six hours in her car Friday to be tested at Lot J, which can test up to 750 people each day.

“We were there from 9 in the morning to 3 o’clock before we finally got done,” Campos told News4Jax.

Campos wasn’t showing any symptoms, but was tested because her co-worker at the orthodontist office she works at tested positive for COVID-19.

Campos said Wednesday she still hadn’t received her test results.

“I called and they said they were just barely started working on it on Saturday, but my daughter’s friend, who got tested on Monday, already has her results,” Campos said.

Long lines have also been an issue for other sites in the area.

Dr. Saman Soleymani, with the Avecina Medical, said because of the recent spike in cases throughout the state and in Duval County, the urgent care facility is also working to meet the demand for testing.

He said patients are being tested every five minutes throughout the day and are booking at least a week in advance.

“Three or four weeks ago, we were doing 100 tests a day total, so about seven to 10 of those were positive. Now we’re doing 400 tests a day and 33 of those are positive,” Soleymani said.

He said a factor for increased testing at Avecina Medical is employees at businesses having to get tested because of a co-worker testing positive -- like Campos, who said she has to test negative twice before she can go back to work.

“It’s frustrating because I’m missing work and I’m stuck at home and I really can’t go out anywhere in case. I don’t think I’m positive, but if I happen to be positive, I don’t want to get people sick,” Campos said.

Soleymani said to help with the demand, don’t get tested just to get tested -- only go if you feel you have been exposed or have symptoms.

Some people were turned away Tuesday when the Lot J site closed early due to bad weather and they couldn’t go back Wednesday because the site was shut down for the day because of severe wind damage from Tuesday’s storms. But the site is expected to reopen at 9 a.m. Thursday.

Mayor Lenny Curry said Wednesday the city is looking for a new location that has indoor capacity now that summer storms are a regular occurrence. He said a testing site at the beaches is also in the works.