Jacksonville Sheriff’s Office searching for 2 teenagers

The Jacksonville Sheriff’s Office said Thursday it’s looking for two missing teen boys from the Westside.

Investigators are looking for 13-year-old Richard Boyd, and 17-year-old Veelique Harris, who was said to be a friend. Officers were told both left a residence on their bikes at about 11 a.m. Tuesday and haven’t been seen since.

The home they left was on Indian Lakes Drive.

Richard was wearing a dark shirt with khaki pants, and it’s unknown what Harris was wearing, police said.

If seen call police at 904-630-0500.