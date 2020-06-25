‘March on the RNC’ to hold rally during President Trump’s visit to Jacksonville

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. – A group called March on the RNC plans to hold a rally during the Republican National Convention, which it says will be in opposition of President Donald Trump and the convention.

As the president accepts his party’s nomination to run for a second term in Jacksonville at the VyStar Veterans Memorial Arena, Michael Sampson -- an organizer of the group -- said he’s planning for thousands of people to join the demonstration outside, where people will chant for peace, equality and an end to racism.

“The goal is to have a historic turnout,” Sampson said. “I believe we’re going to have one of the biggest marches and rallies we’ve seen in Jacksonville history.”

Sampson said March on the RNC group has applied for permits through the city to hold the rally in August. Members have posted about the event on Facebook.

“It’s a coalition of labor organizations, peace activists from across the country who have been very active in marching on RNCs in the past,” Sampson said.

The organizers of the protest organized marches that drew demonstrators during the 2008 RNC in St. Paul, Minesota, and the 2012 RNC in Tampa.

Sampson said the rally will be a peaceful one. He said the group is also demanding change for social injustices and an end to police brutality.