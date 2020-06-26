Man killed overnight at University Boulevard apartment complex

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. – A man was found shot and killed early Friday morning in the courtyard of an apartment complex on University just north of Beach Boulevard, according to the Jacksonville Sheriff’s Office. Police believe the gunman left in a vehicle, but they don’t have any description of the suspect or the vehicle.

Homicide detectives said officers and Jacksonville Fire Rescue arrived at the University Place apartment complex on University Boulevard just before 3:30 a.m. to find a man suffering from several gunshot wounds. He died on the scene, according to police.

Police are interviewing the witness who called 911, trying to learn if the person called during the shooting or after.

No surveillance cameras captured the shooting but detectives plan to check for the existence of video footage at surrounding homes and businesses in hopes a fleeing or speeding car could give them a lead on the suspect.

Anyone with information about the shooting is asked to call the Jacksonville Sheriff’s Office at 904-630-0500 or email JSOCrimeTips@jaxsheriff.org. To remain anonymous or receive a possible reward up to $3,000, contact Crime Stoppers at 1-866-845-TIPS.