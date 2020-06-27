More than 400 carloads of groceries given out at Farm Share event

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. – Farm Share on Saturday hosted a drive-through food giveaway for families in need.

More than 400 carloads of groceries were given out.

Farm Share was able to host the event thanks to a $500,000 donation from the city of Jacksonville.

When volunteers arrived about 6 a.m., cars were already lined up, waiting.

“There are parts of our city, and I know for me and all of my colleges, we are trying to run to them and meet their needs. Seeing all these cars in a line is heartbreaking, but we are doing our best to meet them where they are at,” said Jacksonville City Councilman Terrance Freeman.

Among the volunteers was former Jaguars defensive lineman Roy Miller.

“Take a look at the line. It is wrapped around the block. It just echoes what is happening around the world. The government shut down a lot of businesses, and people are struggling,” Miller said. “So it is time for people who are in a position to organize to put on events to feed the community.”

Miller said just being able to help the community was special to him.

“You look out here, it is volunteers of all different races. You got NFL players, MLB players. Events like this are tough for the community, but they bring us together,” he said.

Other volunteers echoed Miller’s comments, saying they were just happy to be able to help the community.