Patients must be at least 6 years old to be tested for COVID-19 at Legends Center

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. – Beginning Monday, the Legends Center site will only be able to conduct COVID-19 testing for those age 6 and older, Duval County Emergency Management said Sunday.
Patients under 18 need to be accompanied by an adult and may be permitted with a waiver, according to the city.
The city-run walk-up site, which can test up to 400 per day, is open 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. daily.
The Legends Center is located at 5130 Soutel Drive.
