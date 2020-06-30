Here’s where other Northeast Florida counties stand on face masks

After St. Augustine became the first city in Northeast Florida to require face masks inside public buildings where social distancing isn’t possible, Jacksonville on Monday issued a city-covering mandate.

City officials said the beaches area is included in the mandate and masks are required anywhere inside where people are unable to socially distance.

RELATED: Jacksonville changes course, issues face mask mandate

Here’s where other counties in Northeast Florida stand on face masks:

Clay County

The Clay County Board of County Commissioners, county manager and emergency management director said Monday they’re urging all Clay County residents and visitors to wear masks or cloth face coverings in public settings to slow the spread of the coronavirus.

“While wearing cloth face masks is not mandatory in Clay County, we are strongly encouraging anyone in a public setting to take personal responsibility and wear one. This simple action will help protect ourselves, our families and our community,” said Clay County Director of Emergency Management John Ward. “While the virus may not negatively impact a young, healthy person, it could easily be spread to someone with a compromised immune system and have a very bad outcome for that person.”

For more information on the proper use of cloth face coverings, visit the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention website.

St. Johns County

The St. Johns County Commission will meet Tuesday about renewing the county’s state of emergency. One commissioner said he plans to bring up a mask requirement as a possible piece of legislation.

Nassau County

The county manager said a working group including emergency management, beaches leaders and several other people have a conference call Wednesday morning when they’ll discuss COVID-19 cases in the county. He said they could possibly discuss a mask mandate and bring that to the Nassau County Board of Commissioners at a later date.

Putnam County

Putnam County does not have a mask mandate in place and one has not been brought up for discussion. The next Putnam County Board of Commissioners meeting is July 14. If discussion about a mask mandate does come up in the near future, it wouldn’t be discussed until July 14.

News4Jax also reached out to Baker County officials but had not heard back as of Monday evening.