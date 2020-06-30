79ºF

St. Johns County to discuss mask mandate this morning

Zachery Lashway, Reporter/anchor

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. – St. Johns County could be the next in Northeast Florida to require masks due to the spread of the coronavirus. Neighboring Duval County put a mask mandate in effect Monday evening, following a string of record, or near-record days of new coronavirus cases.

St. Johns County is also struggling to keep its number of cases down. According to state date, St Johns has a positivity rate of 10-percent.

The Board of Commissioners meeting starts at 8:30. The mandate is expected to be brought up by Commissioner Henry Dean.

