Crowds return to Lot J as Duval records over 700 new COVID-19 cases for 2nd day

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. – Friday was the second day in a row that more than 700 new cases of the novel coronavirus were reported in Duval County, according to data from the Florida Department of Health.

It was also the third time that the county saw a 700-plus increase in one day.

At one point, there were 300 people waiting in line on Friday to get tested at Lot J. News4Jax checked around at some private sites like Care Spot, finding at least one location in the area had a six day waiting period while booking online.

RELATED: St. Johns, Putnam counties set single-day records for new COVID-19 cases

News4Jax is checking daily with the only two local hospitals that have supplied information on what’s happening in their facilities. On Friday, UF Health Jacksonville said that 42 people are in its facility that have tested positive for COVID-19. Twelve of those people are in the intensive care unit.

That’s an increase from Thursday when UF Health said it had 38 COVID-19 patients in its hospital and 11 were in the ICU.

Numbers from Baptist Health continued to rise as well. The hospital reported 107 cases with 10 in the ICU. On Thursday, it reported 99 cases with nine in the ICU.

Notably, Doctors and health experts continue to say the people hospitalized now do not appear to be as sick as those who were treated when the pandemic began.

Friday’s Florida Department of Health report shows Duval County added 714 additional cases, bringing the county’s total to 7,961. Duval County added a record 767 cases on Thursday and 740 cases on Sunday.