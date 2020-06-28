Duval County sets single-day record for new COVID-19 cases

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. – Duval County broke its single-day record for new coronavirus cases for the fifth day in a row, according to numbers released Sunday by the state Department of Health.

A total of 740 additional COVID-19 cases were reported Sunday morning in Duval County, bringing the county’s caseload to 5,588. The county’s previous single-day record for new cases -- 677 -- was recorded Saturday.

The Florida Department of Health reported 8,530 additional cases since Saturday, raising the statewide total to 141,075 as of Sunday and ending a four-day streak of record-breaking daily increases of new cases. The state’s single-day record -- 9,585 cases -- was recorded Saturday. But Sunday still marked the 11th in a row that Florida saw an increase near or exceeding 3,000 cases, according to the state.

In addition to Duval County, the other 10 Northeast Florida counties tracked by News4Jax also saw new cases reported Sunday. Since Saturday, Alachua County reported an additional 91 cases, St. Johns County reported 81, Clay County recorded 43, Putnam County reported 21, Flagler County recorded 14, Nassau County recorded 11, Columbia County reported eight, Baker County recorded four, Union County recorded three and Bradford County reported two.

It’s important to note that all of the positive tests reported Sunday by the state were not necessarily taken on the same day.

The percent of positive results ranged from 5.35% to 15.86% over the past 2 weeks and was 12.40% on Saturday, the FDOH reported. According to the state, this percent is the number of people who test positive for the first time divided by all the people tested that day, excluding people who have previously tested positive.

Sunday’s FDOH report shows 72,195 people were tested Saturday. According to the state, this count includes the number of people for whom the department received laboratory results by day. People tested on multiple days will be included for each day a new result was received. A person is only counted once for each day they are tested, regardless of whether multiple specimens are tested or multiple results are received.

In comparison, 78,318 people were tested Friday, according to the state, yet at least two testing sites in Jacksonville saw hourslong waits on Saturday and had to cut off lines early. On both Saturday and Sunday, hundreds of cars lined up at the state’s regional testing site in Lot J outside TIAA Bank Field in downtown Jacksonville, which can test up to 750 people each day.

As of Sunday, there had been 3,518 coronavirus-relate deaths reported in the state, 29 of which were reported in the last 24 hours. Of those additional deaths, none were reported in Northeast Florida.

Hospitalizations statewide on Sunday increased to a total of 14,244 since the beginning of March. Although hospitalizations are not rising as dramatically as the reported number of cases, they are approaching the levels of new admissions seen in April and May. New hospitalizations last week have been between about 160 and 170 per day, according to figures compiled by covidtracking.com.

The state does not release how many people have recovered from the virus.

On Friday, state officials said they would ban alcohol consumptions at bars as health officials attribute the new outbreak to young adults flocking to establishments after reopening three weeks ago.

The Associated Press contributed to this report.