Duval County health department’s mobile unit to offer COVID-19 testing next week at 2 locations

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. – The Florida Department of Health in Duval County Mobile Unit will be offering COVID-19 testing next week at two locations in Jacksonville.

Testing is open to the public.

RELATED: Here’s where you can still get tested for COVID-19 in Jacksonville

The Mobile Unit will offer testing from 9 a.m. to 3 p.m. Monday, July 6, through Friday, July 10, at the department’s Cental Health Plaza at 515 West 6th St.

Testing will also be available from 9 a.m. to 3 p.m. Wednesday, July 8, through Friday, July 10, at Inspire to Rise at 5927 Old Timuquana Road.