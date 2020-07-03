82ºF

Duval County health department’s mobile unit to offer COVID-19 testing next week at 2 locations

Florida Department of Health in Duval County Mobile Unit
JACKSONVILLE, Fla. – The Florida Department of Health in Duval County Mobile Unit will be offering COVID-19 testing next week at two locations in Jacksonville.

Testing is open to the public.

The Mobile Unit will offer testing from 9 a.m. to 3 p.m. Monday, July 6, through Friday, July 10, at the department’s Cental Health Plaza at 515 West 6th St.

Testing will also be available from 9 a.m. to 3 p.m. Wednesday, July 8, through Friday, July 10, at Inspire to Rise at 5927 Old Timuquana Road.

