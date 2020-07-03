Fire department, Sheriff’s Office to set up in library downtown during RNC

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. – The Jacksonville Sheriff’s Office, Jacksonville Fire And Rescue and other local, state and federal agencies are setting up at the Jacksonville Main Library Downtown during the Republican National Convention in August.

The agencies will be using the conference center space over the next few weeks.

Library employees were notified of the plans through an internal email.

President Donald Trump is scheduled to accept the Republican nomination the last week of August at the VyStar Veterans Memorial Arena.

Vice President Mike Pence during a trip to Florida on Thursday said he’s excited about the event coming to Jacksonville.

He also said there are sophisticated plans to make sure it’s a safe and healthy environment.