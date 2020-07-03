Jaguars’ Jawaan Taylor reels in the catch of a lifetime

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. – They say the secret to football is blocking and tackling.

Jaguars’ second-year offensive tackle Jawaan Taylor knows something about blocking and after today, he can tell quite a story involving tackle.

Taylor was out on a fishing boat with BlackTipH, a fishing charter with a Youtube fishing show. Wearing a Jaguars cap, Taylor pulled in a big one.

Very big.

A goliath grouper estimated to weight over 400 pounds by the guys on the boat. Goliath grouper can grow to over 800 pounds, according to the Florida Museum, who says, “In Florida, the largest hook and line captured specimen weighed 680 pounds (309 kg).”

Taylor’s agent Drew Rosenhaus was also on the trip and posted a video to his social media.

Taylor, who grew up in Cocoa and attended the University of Florida posted the video and photo to his social media. By Thursday evening, the video had already been viewed over 60,000 times.