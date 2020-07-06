3 new federal coronavirus testing sites to open in Jacksonville

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. – Three new coronavirus testing sites are set to open in Jacksonville on Wednesday. The sites will be federally run and will require patients to make an appointment before they can get tested.

The new sites are coming to Arlington, the Northside and the Westside in the River City and be open 8 a.m. to 6 p.m. for only eight days. All the sites are drive-thru, offer active COVID-19 testing and be open to anyone age 5 and above regardless of symptoms and the testing is free.

To make an appointment, visit DoINeedACOVID19Test.com.

Locations

First Coast Senior High School, 590 Duval Station Road

Frank H. Peterson Academies, 7450 Wilson Blvd.

Regency Square Mall – SEARS, 9501 Arlington Expressway

The site will only be open from Wednesday through July 15.

Like other drive-thru sites, people must remain in their vehicles with windows closed. Windows must fully open and close. Bring your photo identification and a pen.

The city’s largest testing site, Lot J at TIAA Bank Field, will remain open every day from 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. but has been plagued by hours-long lines over the last two weeks. It has also been forced to close several times due to weather. I closed early again Sunday for lightning concerns.

The final numbers for Sunday before Lot J closed showed 542 active virus swab tests, 85 antibody tests while hundreds of cars were still in line.